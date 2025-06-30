Pat Cummins loses new baggy green after WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test: Reports

Australia captain Pat Cummins has reportedly lost his iconic baggy green after the 159-run win against the West Indies in the first Test at Barbados. The pacer had recently swapped out his old, tattered cap for a new one ahead of the three-match series, but had to revert to the previous one during the match as the replacement was lost.

Ad

According to a report by CODE Sports, there is still no update regarding the lost cap as the team travels to Grenada for the second Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 3.

Cummins was sporting his new cap during the pre-series photo shoot with the trophy alongside West Indies skipper, Roston Chase. This marked the first occasion that the pacer wore a different cap than the one he was presented with on his debut in 2011, donning it for over a decade. However, during the toss, he had to switch to his battered, original cap, with the new cap being mysteriously lost.

Ad

Trending

"I think it needs a repair soon. That (damage) has happened in the last couple of Test matches. It has seen a lot of sweat and beverage poured over it. Occasionally in the shower, like after a game if it is really manky, I'll just wash it, rinse it out, hang it up for a few days," Cummins had said of his old baggy green during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series (via cricket.com.au)

Ad

The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets in the controversial Test against the Men in Maroon. He also scored a handy cameo of 28 runs in the first innings, when Australia were tottering at 138-6.

Former Australian players like David Warner and Greg Chappell have also lost their Baggy Greens like Pat Cummins

Former Australia opening batter David Warner also faced a similar predicament as his baggy green was missing ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney. He urged the return of the cap, if found, leading to a nationwide search, which even brought the attention of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Ad

Eventually, the cap was found in time for the Test, and he sported his baggy green as he stepped out onto the field for the last time in whites.

Similarly, former Australian player Greg Chappell also lost his baggy green after it went missing from a storage facility.

"We had stuff in storage for about 10 years or so, and when we moved back to Adelaide we brought everything out of storage and I was expecting to find that Baggy Green cap, but it didn't appear. I don't know what happened to it. I wouldn't like to cast aspersions, but it went into storage, and it doesn't seem to have come out," Chappell told journalists Peter Lalor and Gideon Haigh (via India Today).

It remains to be seen whether Cummins can be reunited with his new baggy green in time for the second Test, or will he have to persist with the original decade-long one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️