"It's one of just immense satisfaction for me" - Pat Cummins following a series win in Pakistan

Australia's Pat Cummins expressed his delight on securing a series win against Pakistan in their backyard, stating that an overseas victory is highly satisfying. The 28-year-old, who took the final Pakistani wicket, admitted a big responsibility lay on his shoulders.

Cummins returned with figures of 8-89 in the third Test in Lahore, including a fifer in the first innings to spark a spectacular collapse. Besides that, the right-arm speedster's bold declaration by setting Pakistan 351 to win in one and a half days paid dividends.

The New South Wales-born cricketer, who collected the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, stated his immense satisfaction at a rare overseas victory. The number one Test bowler acknowledged the challenge he faced after a home Ashes win. Cummins stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It's one of just immense satisfaction for me. Everyone is just totally elated. Winning the Ashes series was huge but winning overseas doesn't happen very often. The Ashes went quickly and it was satisfying. But this was my first big tour where I wasn't a new captain anymore."

"We were playing overseas, foreign conditions... a group of 30-odd people here, players and staff on a mission to try and win the series. And as a captain, that's a big responsibility. So I think this one is just incredibly satisfying and shown that our group here is a very good cricket team."

The 115-run win in Lahore put the Australian skipper in the league of Richie Benaud and Mark Taylor to win a Test series in Pakistan. Several experts doubted the timing of his declaration on Day Four of this Test. However, the tourists took all ten wickets.

"Nathan Lyon bowled as well as I have seen him bowl" - Pat Cummins

Cummins also heaped praise on off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who took a fifer after a valiant effort in Karachi. He added:

"I didn't expect it to go down to the last session of the 15 days. Nathan Lyon bowled as well as I have seen him bowl. He'd just plant himself up one end and go for two runs an over and feel like he was going to take wickets the whole time."

The focus now turns to the white-ball matches, with the first ODI starting in Lahore on Tuesday. Following the 50-over games, the two sides will play a one-off T20 as well.

