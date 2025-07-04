Pat Cummins pulls off one-handed screamer off his own bowling to dismiss Keacy Carty on Day 2 of WI vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Australian captain Pat Cummins pulled off a one-handed stunner on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies off Keacy Carty's bat. The match is ongoing at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's Park in Grenada. The right-arm speedster slid a long way and took a clean catch before celebrating with gusto on Friday, July 4.
The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings and was the first sent down by the New South Welshman. The ball from the Aussie captain drew Carty slightly forward as the ball ballooned off the edge to the short leg region. With no short leg fielder in place, Cummins made the run for it and sprinted to take the catch with only one hand.
Watch the video here:
The visiting captain had scored 17 runs off the bat as Australia were bowled out for 286 on the opening day of the second Test.
Josh Hazlewood drew first blood before Pat Cummins struck in his opening over of the innings
Before Cummins struck in his opening over of the innings, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck in what is the West Indies opener's 100th Test. Australia's competitive total of 186 came on the back of half-centuries from Alex Carey (63) and Beau Webster (60), while Travis Head chipped in with a crucial 29.
Although openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas built a promising opening stand of 47 in 10.3 overs, the tourists slumped to 50/3 in a space of a few deliveries. The returning Steve Smith, who replaced Josh Inglis after recovering from a finger injury, perished for 3 after miscuing a short-pitched delivery from Alzarri Joseph.
Carey and Webster were also hugely responsible in Australia's rescue act during the second innings of the first Test at Bridgetown, Barbados, hitting half-centuries. The Baggy Greens took the opening Test by 159 runs, thereby having a 1-0 lead. At the time of writing this, the home side were 124/4 in Grenada, trailing by 162 more runs.
