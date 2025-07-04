Pat Cummins pulls off one-handed screamer off his own bowling to dismiss Keacy Carty on Day 2 of WI vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Australian captain Pat Cummins pulled off a one-handed stunner on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies off Keacy Carty's bat. The match is ongoing at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's Park in Grenada. The right-arm speedster slid a long way and took a clean catch before celebrating with gusto on Friday, July 4.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings and was the first sent down by the New South Welshman. The ball from the Aussie captain drew Carty slightly forward as the ball ballooned off the edge to the short leg region. With no short leg fielder in place, Cummins made the run for it and sprinted to take the catch with only one hand.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The visiting captain had scored 17 runs off the bat as Australia were bowled out for 286 on the opening day of the second Test.

Josh Hazlewood drew first blood before Pat Cummins struck in his opening over of the innings

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Before Cummins struck in his opening over of the innings, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck in what is the West Indies opener's 100th Test. Australia's competitive total of 186 came on the back of half-centuries from Alex Carey (63) and Beau Webster (60), while Travis Head chipped in with a crucial 29.

Ad

Although openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas built a promising opening stand of 47 in 10.3 overs, the tourists slumped to 50/3 in a space of a few deliveries. The returning Steve Smith, who replaced Josh Inglis after recovering from a finger injury, perished for 3 after miscuing a short-pitched delivery from Alzarri Joseph.

Carey and Webster were also hugely responsible in Australia's rescue act during the second innings of the first Test at Bridgetown, Barbados, hitting half-centuries. The Baggy Greens took the opening Test by 159 runs, thereby having a 1-0 lead. At the time of writing this, the home side were 124/4 in Grenada, trailing by 162 more runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️