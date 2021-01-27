Michael Clarke feels Pat Cummins is ready to captain Australia in all three formats

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed Pat Cummins to lead the team in all three formats.

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine’s glovework and tactics came under heavy criticism, following a recent 2-1 series loss to India on home soil. However, he will captain the side in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

National selector Trevor Hohns says the criticism of Test captain Tim Paine following the loss to India was unfair and, in some cases, in poor taste #AUSvIND https://t.co/aHoHrFaAW0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2021

On the other hand, Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch had a disastrous Big Bash League (BBL) as a batsman and Melbourne Renegades skipper.

Michael Clarke feels Pat Cummins has it in him to lead Australia in all three formats. However, the former batsman stated that the decision has to be timing-based, considering the Ashes and the T20 World Cup will be played later this year.

“They’ve got to make a decision based on timing, for both formats. Australia go to South Africa for a Test series, then they come back, and we’ve got the Ashes next. For mine, if Tim Paine is going to be the captain during the Ashes, stick with him. If he’s not, he’s got to go now because you’ve got to give the new captain the opportunity in that format before an Ashes series. Way too big a series to walk in and make your debut as a captain. Too big. [If Paine goes to South Africa], he’s got to be a part of the Ashes series," Clarke told Sky Sports Radio.

Clarke further added in this regard:

“I say the same thing in the Twenty20s as well. If Aaron Finch is going to captain the T20 World Cup, keep him as captain now. If he’s not, he’s got to go now, so the new captain has the opportunity to get some leadership under his belt before he goes to India for a World Cup.The timing is very important right now for Australian cricket. They’ve got to make a call: are we sticking with what we have or are we making that change? If they decide to make the change, my opinion is Pat Cummins can captain all three formats.”

Pat Cummins debuted as a teenager under Michael Clarke in the 2011-12 season. He has since picked up 312 wickets across the three formats.

Don't think Australia will ask Steve Smith to lead again: Michael Clarke

Advertisement

Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Shardul Thakur at Brisbanez

The No.1-ranked Test bowler in the world, Pat Cummins has emerged as a leading force in Australian cricket. Despite the Aussies losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 against India, the pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series for picking up 21 wickets in the four Tests.

Historically, Australia have preferred batting captains. But Michael Clarke praised Cummins' leadership qualities.

“Pat Cummins just showed us he’s ready. Whatever you throw at this Australian team and at Pat Cummins, he’s ready. He’s shown his character; the man of the series in a series that you just got beaten by, at one stage, India’s second-string team. Pat Cummins, he is the one player that did stand up for Australia, so I think we very clearly got a good glimpse at the type of character Pat Cummins is," Clarke said.

The former Aussie captain also said:

Advertisement

“If they’re going to go the way [where] Tim Paine’s time is up, we’re bringing in a few new, younger players, then I’m cool with that, but Pat Cummins is the leader. Pat Cummins is that captain.”

Michael Clarke went on to add that he doesn’t think Cricket Australia (CA) will ask Steve Smith to captain the team again.

Citing the pitch scuffing incident in the Sydney Test against India, Clarke stated that Smith would be under constant scrutiny because of the ball-tampering scandal. He also believes the 31-year-old himself might not be too keen to lead Australia again.

“If Pat Cummins is going to take over the captaincy, he’s going to need senior players like Smithy, like Davey Warner, like Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon; he’s going to need these guys to have his back as well. I don’t think they (CA) can go back to Steve Smith. If they think it’s time for Painey to stand down, then I think Pat Cummins has shown he’s ready,” Michael Clarke further added.

While Tim Paine will lead Australia in the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa, Aaron Finch has been named the Aussie skipper for the five T20Is against New Zealand.