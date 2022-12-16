Pat Cummins returns as Australia lock their playing 11 for 1st Test against South Africa in Brisbane

Australia have locked in their playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting on Saturday, December 17. Skipper Pat Cummins has returned to the fold after missing the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

The right-arm fast bowler missed the day-night clash against the Windies after suffering a quad strain in the previous Test in Perth. Although Steve Smith led in Cummins' absence, Australia coasted to a 419-run win to wrap up the series 2-0.

Head coach Andrew McDonald earlier this week had strongly hinted at the inclusion of Scott Boland, who has been nothing short of impressive since debuting in the Ashes last year. Hence, Cummins will replace Michael Neser from the line-up that demolished the West Indies in Adelaide.

Cummins predicts there'll be a bit of grass on the surface which will help the pacers. However, he was quick to add that bowlers still need to bowl well and not get coxed by the seam on offer.

Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"A couple of the boys said it's similar to what they've seen here in the past. It looks like there's a bit of grass. So we'll see how it looks tomorrow. They'll give it a final cut. It always looks pretty green here a couple of days out, then on the morning of day one it looks a bit different."

He continued:

"The last couple of years it's played a bit different to how it has in the past. It's a funny one the Gabba – even if it has got grass on it, you do really need to bowl well. It's got a bit of bounce normally here. You can get carried away with the seam but you still need to hit the stumps."

The three-Test series looms as a crucial one for both Australia and South Africa in the lead-up to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in June. The Aussies are at the top of the WTC standings, with the Proteas in second position.

Australia's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

