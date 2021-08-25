"Pata nahi aisa kab tak chalega"- Fans lose their patience with Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara faced another failure in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. The right-hander was dismissed for just one off the bowling of James Anderson.

The veteran pacer set Pujara up nicely by bringing quite a few deliveries into him and eventually getting one to move away from him. Cheteshwar Pujara once again played away from his body and got sucked into the shot, edging one behind to Jos Buttler.

Fans react to Cheteshwar Pujara's repeated failures

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Cheteshwar Pujara once again miss out on an opportunity. Many feel the second innings will be the final chance to save his place in the team. Here is what they had to say:

Kohli and Rohit batting together. Beauty of Pujara. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 25, 2021

Fun fact : Bhuvneshwar Kumar has more fifties than Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in England in way lesser no of innings. — Steph (@albatrosscric) August 25, 2021

If we are selecting the team according to English conditions, the first player who should be dropped is Cheteshwar Pujara & NOT Ravichandran Ashwin.@imVkohli 🙏 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 25, 2021

James Anderson on a roll. First KL Rahul and second Pujara. India 4 for 2 - this is incredible from Anderson. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2021

I rather have Ashwin in the team than Pujara. Atleast he can score 15-20 runs which is better than nothing and can bowl threatning spells. — Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) August 25, 2021

Pujara now has 912 runs at 26.82 since the 2018/19 Australia series. Sample size of 35 Innings is very large as well. How long will India's patience continue? — James McCaghrey (@McLovinstatto) August 25, 2021

Winning toss hasn’t been of help to India. Jimmy Anderson delivers two fell blows within the first half hour. Rahul and Pujara gone, Kohli, who’s been having a lean trot, under severe test — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

I like Pujara he plays for his life & team in the same innings & then when he has extended his game he again goes back for duck — Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) August 25, 2021

Rohit Sharma will end up with a better Test average than Pujara. Pretty mad when you think about it. — Sanket Singbal (@SingbalSanket) August 25, 2021

probably last match of pujara #ENGvIND — Shambhav Mishra (@MishraShambhav) August 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara averaged just 26.95 in England coming into the third Test at Leeds. Although he played a dogged and determined innings of 45 off 206 deliveries at Lord's, his knocks of late have been far from convincing.

James Anderson was on fire as he first sucked KL Rahul into a drive, dismissing the in-form opener for a duck. India look to be in deep trouble at 4-2 and it will now depend on how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bat to steady the Indian ship.

Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century since November 2019 and that would surely be playing on his mind. The Indian captain looked vulnerable to the ball outside off-stump and will be keen to work on it and ensure that he scores big.

The innings will also be crucial for India's lower middle-order of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. Rahane scored a classy 61 in the last game but will also be under pressure to score runs consistently.

While Rishabh Pant brings the X-factor to the side, he needs to move on from the short and pretty 20s and 30s and needs to once again start contributing big.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar