“Pathetic umpiring” – Fans erupt after Sarfaraz Ahmed's controversial dismissal in 2nd PAK vs NZ Test

Sarfaraz Ahmed played an excellent knock in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday (Day 3).

The right-hander scored 78 off 109 balls, including 10 boundaries. The former Pakistan captain also shared a 150-run partnership with centurion Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket. The duo bailed out Pakistan from 182/4.

However, Pakistan fans were disappointed with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s mode of dismissal. The majority of them believed that Sarfaraz’s feet were planted on the ground when the batter was given stumped out by the TV umpire.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



(Gif courtesy: #PAKvNZ



Ahsan Raza, this isn't done bro! How can you take two hours to decide and not give benefit of doubt to the batter? Sarfaraz Ahmed was clearly not amused.(Gif courtesy: @grassrootscric Ahsan Raza, this isn't done bro! How can you take two hours to decide and not give benefit of doubt to the batter? Sarfaraz Ahmed was clearly not amused. (Gif courtesy: @grassrootscric) #PAKvNZhttps://t.co/t8VPY7WrIk

The incident took place in the 100th over, bowled by Daryl Mitchell when Tom Blundell attempted the successful stumping behind the stumps.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Farman Ali @FarmanMarri04

#SarfarazAhmed Ye out to ni tha yaar Ye out to ni tha yaar#SarfarazAhmed

Khateeb Buch @khateeb__buch

The front spikes were CLEARLY grounded.

#NZvPAK #SarfarazAhmed Blunder, thats the word.The front spikes were CLEARLY grounded. Blunder, thats the word.The front spikes were CLEARLY grounded.#NZvPAK #SarfarazAhmed

Manzoor jakhro @Manzoorjakhro2 this was not out umpire Sarfaraz Ahmed 🙄 this was not out umpire Sarfaraz Ahmed 🙄

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #PAKvNZ How is this out, man? Sarfaraz Ahmed is so unlucky How is this out, man? Sarfaraz Ahmed is so unlucky 😔 #PAKvNZ

Sayedzada @Sayedza01

Bad luck for sarfaraz ahmed #SarfarazAhmed Out or notBad luck for sarfaraz ahmed #Pakvnz Out or not Bad luck for sarfaraz ahmed #Pakvnz #SarfarazAhmed https://t.co/dcS449npPr

Sandeep @SandyJayM

King of unlucky dismissals

#PakvsNZ

#SarfarazAhmed You gotta feel for Sarfaraz I'd never keep him on bench. This guy is giving huge stability in middle order in test for PakKing of unlucky dismissals You gotta feel for Sarfaraz I'd never keep him on bench. This guy is giving huge stability in middle order in test for PakKing of unlucky dismissals#PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed hits third half-century in a row

Sarfaraz Ahmed has continued his purple since making his Test comeback against New Zealand. He scored 86 and 53 in the first Test, which ended in a draw.

With a crucial 78, he helped Pakistan fight back in the second Test. The hosts were 332/5 after 99.3 overs, trailing by 117 runs. Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 101, while Imam-ul-Haq contributed a vital knock of 83 runs.

Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel and Daryl Mitchell took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 449 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a century from Devon Conway (122). Tom Latham (71), Daryl Mitchell (51), and Matt Henry (68) scored half-centuries. It’s worth mentioning that Henry and Ajaz Patel (35) shared a 104-run stand for the 10th wicket.

Abrar Ahmed was the best bowler for Pakistan, with figures of 4/149. Naseem Shah and Agha Salman also picked up three wickets each.

Babar Azam and Co. will look to extend their lead by at least 100 runs to put the visitors under pressure in the second innings. Pakistan will look to avoid successive Test series at home after losing to Australia (1-0) and suffering a whitewash against England (3-0).

Poll : 0 votes