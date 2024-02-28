Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in first two matches

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to the hamstring injury he sustained during the home leg against Afghanistan. Avishka Fernando will replace the right-handed batter for the series.

Nissanka was initially expected to be fit but the recovery hasn't panned out as expected. Wanindu Hasaranga will serve as captain but will miss the opening two matches due to the ban imposed on him for openly criticizing the umpiring following the final T20I against Afghanistan. Charith Asalanka will lead the side in his absence for the first two games.

The remaining squad is the same as the one that locked horns against Afghanistan. Leg-spinner Jefferey Vandersay is the extra member in the 17-man squad. The two sides will lock horns in three T20Is, followed by three ODIs, and two Tests, which will be part of the WTC cycle of 2023-25. The series kicks off with the T20Is on March 4.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka emerge victorious in all 3 formats against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The home series against Afghanistan saw the hosts emerge victorious in all three formats. Hasaranga's men won the one-off Test in Colombo despite Ibrahim Zadran's maiden hundred. The hosts swept away the 50-over leg as Pathum Nissanka became the first batter in their history to score an ODI double-ton.

After the Island nation won the first two matches of the T20I series, Afghanistan managed to pull one back in the third by three runs. It was after the third T20I that Hasaranga expressed his dissatisfaction with the umpiring as Wafadar Momand's high-full toss wasn't given as a no-ball.

