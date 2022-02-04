×
Create
Notifications

PCB announce revised schedule for Australia's tour of Pakistan

Pakistan and Australia recently met in the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan and Australia recently met in the T20 World Cup.
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 04, 2022 02:25 PM IST
News

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised itinerary for the upcoming all-format series against Australia. The series comprises of three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20 fixture.

Revised schedule of Australia's tour to Pakistan announcedMore details: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvAUS https://t.co/nwmTmjeBg3

An earlier schedule saw the series begin in Karachi with the first Test, while Rawalpindi and Lahore were given the rights to host the remaining Tests. The entire white-ball leg was slated to be contested at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

JUST IN: Australia are going to Pakistan! cricket.com.au/news/australia…

According to the revised schedule, the tour will now begin and end in Rawalpindi. The first Test and the entire white-ball fixtures will be played in the northern city while Lahore and Karachi will host the second and the third Test respectively. PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said:

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side’s five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I."

Cricket Australia had put in a formal request following the announcement of the tour itinerary. They wished for all the Tests to be played at a single venue for health and security reasons. The Pakistan Cricket Board initially dismissed the request by claiming that hosting three Test matches at a single venue was impossible. However, they have now gone onto approve the request.

The series will mark the Aussies' first visit to Pakistan in 24 years. The squad for the Test series will have to undergo isolation in the home country before boarding a chartered plane to Islamabad on February 27. The team can commence training following a single day quarantine in Rawalpindi, the venue of the tour's opening match.

The ODI squad are scheduled to arrive on March 24 after an isolation period in Australia. The members will integrate with the rest of the squad and then travel back to Rawalpindi for the second half of the tour. David Warner and Mitchell Starc are expected to miss the ODI and T20I series.

The team from Down Under will arrive on the subcontinent after playing a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Revised schedule for Australia's tour of Pakistan

4-8 March – First Test, Rawalpindi.

12-16 March – Second Test, Karachi.

21-25 March – Third Test, Lahore.

29 March – First ODI, Rawalpindi.

31 March – Second ODI, Rawalpindi.

2 April – Third ODI, Rawalpindi.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

5 April – One-off T20I, Rawalpindi.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी