PCB announce schedule for tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa amid venue renovation controversy 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The three-team affair will involve all teams playing against each other once, before the final. The first two matches will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the final league match, and the final, are slated to be hosted by the National Stadium in Karachi.

The tri-series was initially scheduled to be held entirely in Multan. However, the PCB relocated the matches to Lahore and Karachi instead.

"Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues," PCB's statement from January 8 read (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Recent visuals from the construction work at the venues painted a grim picture, but the PCB have expressed confidence in the stadiums being ready to host matches well in time.

"While the four matches at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium will provide the three sides with an excellent opportunity to finalise preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it will also be a perfect occasion for the PCB to showcase its redesigned and redeveloped venues to the world through its world-class broadcast," PCB's statement regarding the tri-series schedule read.

As per the schedule, Pakistan will face New Zealand on February 8 to kick-start the series. New Zealand will then take on South Africa in a day encounter on February 10, and the final league match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled for February 12. The top two teams in the points table will face each other in the final on February 14.

Both venues have undergone intense renovation work in the last few months to be ready in time for Pakistan's first major tournament since the Asia Cup 2008.

Schedule of tri-series matches

8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand (D/N)

10 February – New Zealand v South Africa (D)

12 February – Pakistan v South Africa (D/N)

14 February – Final (D/N)

PCB had shifted Pakistan's second Test against England from Karachi to Multan in October 2024 due to venue renovation

The recurring venue changes due to the ongoing renovation work have been a notable trend since Pakistan's home season began. Citing the same reason, the PCB had shifted the second Test against England from the National Stadium in Karachi to the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The cricketing board were even considering extreme measures like shifting the entire three-match series to either Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the extensive renovation, and the fact it was running behind schedule.

