PCB announces changes in schedule for Pakistan's home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced changes to their home series against New Zealand. The two-Test series will now commence on December 26, unlike the initial schedule of December 27.

The National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi will host the first Test between December 26-30, while Multan will host the second from January 3. Karachi will also stage the subsequent ODI series on January 10, 12, and 14, respectively, with the rubber initially scheduled to start on January 11.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand series



The PCB and



More details pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



#PAKvNZ Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand seriesThe PCB and @BLACKCAPS have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.More details 🚨 Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand series 🚨The PCB and @BLACKCAPS have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.More details ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvNZ https://t.co/apKo9kX1y8

The second leg of the tour remains likely to be unchanged, with the Kiwis returning to Pakistan in April for five T20Is on January 13, 15, 16, 19, and 23, respectively. The two sides will lock horns in five more ODIs between April 26 and May 7.

While New Zealand last toured the Asian nation in late 2003, they haven't played Test cricket on their shores since 2002. The first Test in Lahore in 2002 saw the hosts win by a massive margin of an innings and 324 runs after Inzamam-ul-Haq's best of 329.

The second Test in Karachi had to be canceled following a bomb explosion near New Zealand's team hotel. Hence, the Karachi Test will be New Zealand's first Test at the venue since 1990.

Pakistan look for a consolation win in the third Test against England

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Babar Azam finds himself under pressure after Pakistan's successive Test series defeat at home. Australia's success in March has been followed by England's, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Monday.

Ben Stokes and Co. backed up their 74-run victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a 26-run victory in the second fixture in Multan. England's bowlers bowled exceptionally well in the fourth innings of both games to force a result in their favor.

The third and final Test will take place in Karachi, starting on Saturday, December 17.

Poll : 0 votes