PCB announces free entry for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has waived entry fees for the upcoming second and final Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The cricket board took to social media on Saturday, December 31, to make the announcement. The Test is scheduled to kick off at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, January 2, 2023.

PCB posted on Twitter:

Notably, PCB failed to fill the stadium for the series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand. The board decided not to charge fans for entry in an attempt to ensure a better turnaround for the forthcoming fixture.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw

Batters from both sides made merry at the National Stadium in Karachi in the first Test, making full use of the batting-friendly conditions. While it appeared that the match was going to end in a tame draw, there was some excitement after Babar Azam declared Pakistan's second innings.

Following the surprise declaration, the Kiwis needed 138 runs in 15 overs to secure a win. The visitors scored runs at a brisk pace, hoping to emerge victorious in the opening encounter.

While New Zealand scored 61 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.3 overs, play had to be stopped due to bad light. The contest ultimately ended in a draw. The second Test promises to be an enthralling one, with both sides expected to go all guns blazing to pocket the series.

Following the red-ball encounter, the Men in Green and New Zealand will compete in a three-match ODI series beginning January 9, 2023. All three 50-over games will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan 22-man probable list for New Zealand ODI series

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

