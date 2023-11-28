PCB demands compensation from ACC for chartered flights used during the 2023 Asia Cup - Reports 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded additional compensation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for chartered flights used during the 2023 Asia Cup, which was conducted on a hybrid model basis.

The 2023 Asia Cup was co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the latter hosting almost all of the Super 4s matches as well as the final. Pakistan hosted the opening match of the tournament and one match from the Super 4s stage, among a couple of other fixtures.

The previously mentioned chartered flight charges come outside of the hosting fee and the shares from ticketing and sponsorship. The PCB is due to receive a sum of around $250,000 as a hosting fee, despite only four matches taking place in Pakistan.

“The additional money is for expenses incurred on renting chartered flights for teams between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and other extra expenses like additional hotel and transport fees, which were not included in the initial budget for the Asia Cup," a source in PCB told PTI.

According to the source, the ACC had approved to pay for the expenses brought up by the chartered plane services during the meeting with PCB, where the hybrid model was approved.

Apparently, a total of four chartered flights were arranged through a Sri Lankan firm, Classic Travel, for a sum of $281,000.

PCB's Cricket Management Committee (CMC) was against the idea of paying such an amount in advance, but the firm demanded the money upfront for the services. The amount flared up in the end, with CMC head Zaka Ashraf opting to shift one of the matches from Lahore to Multan.

ACC is not willing to pay any additional expenses to PCB

The PCB had considered the prospect of selling seats in the chartered plane for the fans to travel to Colombo to matches. The notion, however, was immediately quashed due to security reasons.

Reports even suggest that a top PCB official used the chartered flight service to get his family to Colombo.

The ACC has made its stance clear over the fact that it will not be paying PCB anything more than the hosting right fee and shares from ticketing and sponsorships.

Will the hybrid model be witnessed again for the 2025 Champions Trophy following the fallout from the 2023 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.