PCB keen on reappointing Babar Azam as captain ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup - Reports 

The revamped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led by Mohsin Naqvi is considering reappointing Babar Azam as the T20I skipper ahead of the crucial 2024 T20 World Cup in June. The ace batter stepped down as skipper across all formats after the 2023 ODI World Cup, following the Men in Green's forgettable campaign.

According to a recent report by Cricket Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi's short reign as captain is already under threat, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan being touted as alternatives.

Shaheen Afridi's stint as the T20I skipper got off to an ominous start, in the form of a 1-4 loss against New Zealand away from home. Furthermore, the recent 2024 Pakistan Super League campaign has worsened his case and credentials as he led Lahore Qalandars to the bottom place, with only one win to show for in the entire season.

Pakistan are scheduled to play against New Zealand and England in the shortest format in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, and any potential leadership transition will have to take place soon.

As far as Mohammad Rizwan is concerned, the wicket-keeper batter recently led the Multan Sultans to the 2024 PSL final. He is also the current vice-captain of the T20I side, and among the most senior members in the group in terms of experience.

Babar Azam reluctant to take over leadership responsibilities following the manner of his previous exit

Although several felt that Babar Azam will have to step aside from captaincy in some form or the other after Pakistan's failure to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup knockouts, only a few could foresee that he would step down from all formats.

Apart from leaving the captaincy, the ace batter also had to part ways with his spot at the top of the order. He featured at No.3 in the New Zealand series, before returning to open for the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, and ending up as the top-scorer of the tournament.

With the wounds of his resignation still fresh as it only happened a few months ago, Babar Azam is apprehensive about taking up the role again. According to reports, he is seeking reassurances regarding the role, and will only agree to a second stint if those demands are met by PCB.

