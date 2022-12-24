Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been named an interim selector for the men's national side. Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the three-member committee alongside Afridi.

Najam Sethi, who replaced Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already overseen a significant overhaul. Most recently, he sacked chief selector Mohammad Wasim following Pakistan's humiliating 3-0 series loss to England on home soil.

Sethi addressed the retired all-rounder's appointment, stating that the all-rounder played an aggressive brand of cricket for over 20 years. He went on to state that he trusts Afridi to understand the modern game better than anyone else.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Sethi said:

"Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent.

"So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigors, demands and challenges of the modern-day game."

For now, the three-member committee will pick the squads for the home series against New Zealand and assess the Test squad selected by the panel, led by Mohammad Wasim.

"We need to get back to our winning ways" - Shahid Afridi

Following his appointment, Shahid Afridi thanked the PCB for giving him the role and vowed to do his best in fulfilling his responsibilities as he tries to get the national side back on track. The 42-year-old said:

"I feel honored to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB management committee and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities.

"We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans."

Pakistan's two-match Test series against New Zealand starts in Karachi on December 26.

