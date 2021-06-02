PCB pushes PSL final to June 24; Pakistan's departure to England delayed

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final being pushed to June 24, the Pakistan national team's departure to the UK for the limited-overs series starting in July has been delayed. The Pakistan squad will now depart for England on June 25 instead of June 23.

Earlier, it was expected that the PSL would reach its conclusion by June 20. However, due to various visa and quarantine-related hurdles, the second phase of the T20 league is yet to commence. Nevertheless, the PCB is confident that they will complete the tournament by June 24, with the Pakistan team departing one day later for the UK.

"Pakistan men's team to now depart for England on 25 June instead of 23 June. Departure for England on 25 June will mean only three double-headers, if the event commences on 7 June," the PCB said in a statement.

#HBLPSL6 Update: Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchise owners this afternoon met in an online session to discuss the progress made in the staging of the remaining 20 HBL PSL 6 matches.



The PCB also informed that a batch of 7 new members, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, have landed in Abu Dhabi for the second phase of the PSL. Defending champions Karachi Kings are currently leading the points table on net run rate.

As soon as the PSL ends, the national team players will fly to the UK to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England starting on July 8.

Pakistan vs England head-to-head record

Pakistan are on a high after their recent wins over South Africa and Zimbabwe away from home across various formats. However, the reigning 50-over champions England will undoubtedly be a different challenge altogether for the Asian side.

In ODIs, England lead the head-to-head record, having won 53 matches to Pakistan's 32. The Three Lions have won four of their last five ODIs against their Asian counterparts. However, Pakistan won their last encounter when they defeated England in the 2019 World Cup by 14 runs.

Even in T20Is, England have a superior record against Pakistan, with a 12-5 lead.

