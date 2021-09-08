CPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez among four Pakistani players recalled by PCB from West Indies for national duty

Pakistan Cricket Board has recalled Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan and Asif Ali from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. The four players are currently plying their trade for their respective franchises in the West Indies. They have been instructed to return to Pakistan on September 12 as per reports from Pakistani media.

The aforementioned four names are part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC 2021 World T20. The board had earlier provided NOCs to the players for their participation in CPL 2021. However, they have now been called back for national duty. The decision has been taken due to the forthcoming limited-overs series at home against New Zealand.

As per 'The News International, a PCB official confirmed that the players have been asked to report for the training camp ahead of the New Zealand series. Therefore, they will have to cut short their CPL 2021 commitments. Here is what the official said as per the Pakistani daily:

"All the four players named in the T20 team for the World Cup and are busy playing in the CPL have been asked to report back on September 12 for the camp training. These players are Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali. Since they are being called back for national duty, they will have to join the camp at the outset."

The Pakistani squad is expected to assemble in Lahore on September 16 and the national camp is scheduled to commence on September 18. Notably, the news broke after the Pakistani ODI team's meeting with new PCB chief Ramiz Raja.

Pakistan squad for ICC 2021 T20 World Cup, New Zealand and England T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021

The two cricketing nations are slated to lock horns in eight white-ball matches in Pakistan. The tour will kick-off with a three-match ODI series from September 17 and will be followed by five T20Is.

📢 Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs 📢



Congratulations to Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood on their maiden call-ups 👏#PAKvNZ #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/jvqMpCBKMt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2021

Also Read

While all 50-over matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will host the T20I fixtures.

Edited by Diptanil Roy