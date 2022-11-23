PCB set to felicitate Pakistan team for reaching finals of Asia Cup and T20 World Cup - Reports 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to felicitate the members of the national side following their deep runs at the 2022 Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Green finished as runners-up in both multi-nation tournaments this year. They lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in the United Arab Emirates, while their ICC silverware ambitions came to an end with a drubbing at the hands of England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.

Despite their shortcomings in the final stages, the PCB will acknowledge the side's efforts over the past few months. The board is planning to hold a ceremony in a grand reception in the capital city of Islamabad on Thursday, November 24.

Numerous diplomats, political personalities, former captains, and players are expected to attend along with members of the Test squad. A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI while mentioning that a financial incentive might also be on the cards.

"The purpose is to honour and appreciate the players for their performances in two major tournaments."

The source added:

"Ramiz (Raja) appreciated the fact that the team made two major finals but also noted that the players still had to improve in some areas to match the best in all formats."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has already held talks with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja over the team's prospects in the near future, especially with a slew of ICC events on the horizon.

Babar Azam set to continue as captain of Pakistan

Several questions were raised in the aftermath of Pakistan's failure to secure a trophy. Babar's captaincy, the team's approach, and their ability to cross the line were scrutinized.

Despite probing doubts cast by fans and pundits alike, the ace batter will continue as the captain of the team across all formats. He has the full trust of Raja and there is currently no threat to his position.

The Men in Green are slated to host England for a three-match Test series beginning on December 1.

