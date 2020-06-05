PCB to seek clearance from government before organising a training camp in Lahore

Per reports, the training camp is expected to be three weeks long.

Pakistan might travel to England in July but the tour is yet to be confirmed.

The training camp is expected to last for three weeks

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seek government clearance before organising a training camp for its players ahead of their tour of England in July. While the coronavirus curve in Pakistan is far from flattened, PCB is still trying its best to make the camp happen.

“Different plans are being looked at but the most important thing is that the board will have to get the final nod from the government before it goes ahead with the tour to England or even the training camp,” a PCB official said as per PTI.

Venue for the training camp a concern for PCB

Among the problems for the PCB in organising the camp is to find a venue that has the capacity to hold so many people. The High-Performance Centre in Lahore where the players and officials are likely to put up does not have the capacity to accommodate the desired number of players at one time.

“Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq understandably wants at least 25 players in the training camp and a list is being finalised but before it is announced the board wants to create a proper bio-secure environment at the high performance centre so that everyone is safe from COVID-19,” the official said.

Meanwhile, nobody will be allowed to move out or meet anyone, including their families, during their stay at the Performance Centre. Reportedly, some players are reluctant towards a three-week camp and want it to be shortened. The PCB, however, has left the call on attending the camp or travelling to England on the players and nobody will be forced.

While the COVID-19 situation in both Pakistan and England is bad, it is reportedly worse in the latter. Pakistan has reported more than 85,000 cases so far, while England is almost nearing three lakh cases. West Indies, where the COVID-19 situation is under control, has agreed to travel to England for a full-fledged series starting next month.