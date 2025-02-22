PCB writes to ICC after Pakistan’s logo goes missing from IND vs BAN broadcast of 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were left frustrated after Pakistan's name as one of the Champions Trophy 2025 hosts was omitted from the logo during the broadcast of the Group A encounter between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The logo, which is displayed throughout the broadcast on the top-left corner of the screen, only displayed 'Champions Trophy 2025' and did not mention Pakistan.

The same was not the case in the rest of the matches that have been held so far. The tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, along with the recent outing between South Africa and Afghanistan, both held in Karachi, had the host nation's name in the tournament logo displayed during the broadcast.

PCB have sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter. The global governing body has reportedly put down the issue to a 'technical error'. The PCB, however, are not pleased with the explanation, while the ICC have assured that the glitch will not be a problem going forward, irrespective of the venue or the teams partaking.

"PCB is understood to be aggrieved at the situation and asked for assurances it will not happen again," a report in ESPNcricinfo reads. "Graphics are prepared and provided to the live feed, produced by UK-based Sunset & Vine under ICC's supervision, well in advance; that Pakistan's name was on the logo for the opening game of the tournament has left PCB unconvinced over why the issue arose for the game between Bangladesh and India."

A similar controversy had ensued when Team India initially refused to sport Pakistan's name on their official Champions Trophy jersey. The issue was resolved through talks, ultimately ending in Team India branding the same logo on the chests as the other seven participating nations in the tournament.

Pakistan had also excluded India from the participating nations' flag line-up at the venue. The oversight was amended soon after as the tri-color marked its presence in the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

India will next face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match to be held in Dubai

All eyes will be on the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. ICC's assurances should suggest that the tournament logo on the broadcast will sport Pakistan's name after the early technical error.

India made a winning start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Bangladesh. Pakistan, however, were far from their best in the 60-run loss to New Zealand to be perilously placed in the Group A standings.

