"Pehle 5th stump aur ab leg spin" - Fans react as Virat Kohli perishes to Rishad Hossain in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

Ace batter Virat Kohli failed to score big in India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The former captain perished to leg spinner Rishad Hossain in the 23rd over of the run-chase.

The Men in Blue had to chase down a 229-run target in the ODI encounter. Kohli walked out to bat when India were 69 for one in 9.5 overs. However, he didn't look the part and struggled to score.

The 36-year-old finished with a rusty 22-run knock in 28 deliveries before falling to Hossain. He was caught at backward point while attempting a cut shot. It is worth mentioning that since the 2023 World Cup, this was Kohli's fifth dismissal to a leg spinner in as many ODI innings.

Following the wicket, several fans took to social media to react to Virat Kohli's leg-spin woes. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Itna to main uske pyaar me nhi gira jitna Kohli bhai leg spin pr gir rhe. Pehle 5th stump aur ab leg spin. Kya ho rha h bhai [I have not fallen so much in love with her as Kohli has fallen to leg pin. First fifth stump and now leg spin]," wrote a fan.

"Kohli really looked very rusty n ugly today. Idk what happened to him; he always gives the impression that anytime any1 can get him out. He really needs to find ways to score runs like a master as he used to do. Leg spin devil continues," commented another.

"Kohli vs leg spin is like my diet plan consistently failing at crucial moments. RIP 22 runs," chimed in yet another.

Virat Kohli didn't look at ease against Adil Rashid in India's recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England. He featured in two matches and was dismissed by the wrist-spinner on both occasions.

India secure comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh despite Virat Kohli's failure

India kicked off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. While Virat Kohli endured a failure with the bat, vice-captain Shubman Gill came up with a splendid performance.

The opener notched up his eighth ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 101. Gill has been in terrific form, scoring his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the format.

Mohammad Shami was the top performer with the ball for India, bagging his sixth ODI five-wicket haul. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118) hit his maiden century in the 50-over format. His 154-run stand with Jaker Ali (68 off 114) for the sixth wicket helped the team get to a respectable total.

