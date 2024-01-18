“People who don’t win Bigg Boss call it scripted” - S Sreesanth

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth has dismissed long-standing rumors regarding the famous reality show Bigg Boss being scripted. He claimed that contestants who don’t win Bigg Boss call it scripted.

Sreesanth, 40, featured in Bigg Boss 12 in 2018 and finished as first runner-up, losing out to actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. The former India pacer was among the most popular contestants of the season, grabbing headlines for varied reasons.

There have often been unverified claims from various quarters that the popular reality show is scripted. However, speaking to Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel Sreesanth rubbished all such allegations.

“People who don’t win Bigg Boss call it scripted,” he claimed.

Praising the reality show, which has often been in the news for its ‘in-house’ controversies, the former cricketer added one cannot fake things in the show for too long.

“It’s not just [about] TRP, it’s about being you. You connect with people. In Bigg Boss, you cannot fake things for 100 days. You can be fake for two-three weeks. After that, your [real] personality comes out. The more you act there, the more difficult it will get. People can see through it,” the ex-Kerala speedster said.

On what participating in Bigg Boss meant to him at a personal level, Sreesanth termed it among the best things he has done.

“For me, Bigg Boss was like a self-realization, one of the best things that I have done. A lot of celebrities might not agree with me, but for me that platform was very important. I am thankful that I could change the way they think about Bigg Boss in that season,” he asserted.

Bigg Boss 17 is currently underway. As per reports, the grand finale of the reality show will air on January 28.

Sreesanth recalls heartwarming interaction with Pakistan actors over Bigg Boss

During the chat on Sportskeeda, Sreesanth recalled a recent incident when a famous Pakistani actor hailed him for the way he conducted himself when he was in the Bigg Boss house. Giving details of the interaction, he said:

“Recently, when I went to play US Masters, some Pakistani actresses and their family had come. I met a person in the flight, who is a big actor in Pakistan. He interacted normally with me [not recognizing Sreesanth]. Obviously, I was with headphones and night glasses and cap and all that."

“Next day, he met me at the reception, and went, ‘aap Sreesanth ho’. I said, ‘haan’. Then he told me, ‘my mother wants to meet you’. I said 'ok'. She comes to me and she is also a very famous actress in Pakistan. She comes to me and says, ‘we respect you a lot. We have lots of respect for your wife also’,” Sreesanth continued.

The curious former India cricketer then asked the actor how she knows about him and his wife. She told Sreesanth:

“Bigg Boss dekhta hai aap ka. What you did in Bigg Boss, hats off to you and your family. The life journey you have had, lots of respect for not giving up. That gives us believe and hope.”

Concluding his thoughts on the interaction, the 40-year-old commented:

“At the end of the day, whatever you get, love or hate, I am just genuinely grateful.”

Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, claiming 87, 75 and seven wickets, respectively.

