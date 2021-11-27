"People are passing nasty comments about my sister" - 'Gutkha man' Shobit clarifies viral image

Memes of a man talking on the phone and supposedly chewing 'gutkha' went viral on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur.

Since then, the video and images have garnered a lot of attention on social media. The unwanted spotlight has irritated the man, identified as Shobit Pandey, who is also being called 'Gutkha man'. Issuing a clarification over his viral picture, he stated that his family members are being unnecessarily dragged through the mud.

Speaking to ANI, Shobit said:

"I didn't do anything wrong, that is why I am not scared or embarrassed about this. I am just concerned that some people are passing nasty comments about my sister. And on the other hand, I am getting numerous calls from media houses and other people regarding the whole scenario and now I am getting irritated."

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shared a meme on Twitter regarding the incident.

"I would like to clarify that I wasn't eating tobacco" - Gutkha man

A resident of Maheshwari Mahol in Kanpur, Shobit Pandey revealed that he was not eating gutkha but was talking to his friend, who was also watching the match from a different part of the stadium.

"First of all, I would like to clarify that I wasn't eating tobacco. I was eating betel nut and was on call in with my friend, who was also watching the match in the same stadium but in a different stand.

"It was just a call of almost ten seconds and it went viral. My friend whom I was talking to was the one who broke the news to me that the video has gone viral. It went like a fire," the 'Gutkha man' added.

Interestingly, Shobit Pandey a.ka. the 'Gutkha man' was present in the stands on the second day as well with a placard which read in Hindi: 'Eating tobacco is a bad habit'.

