"People put the cheater tag on me" - Yuzvendra Chahal's stunning revelation of battling suicidal thoughts after divorce with Dhanashree Verma

India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on struggles after his divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. He revealed battling depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Yuzvendra Chahal appeared on popular YouTuber Raj Shamani's podcast, making the revelations. Chahal and Dhanashree officially parted ways in February 2025 after over four years of marriage.

The wrist-spinner then received the 'cheater' tag on social media. His being active on social media formed a different perception. However, he clarified that not everything can be expressed online. He added that only his close ones were aware of what he went through.

"People put the cheater tag on me, thinking how is he happy suddenly so soon, why is he not in depression or has not gone away somewhere. That's my life. If some things give me happiness, I will do that. I was in depression before. I got anxiety attacks. My close ones know. I have not put it out anywhere that I need sympathy. I am telling this for the first time. I did have problems, I had suicidal thoughts. My mind had gone numb," he said. (10:26)

Chahal also revealed that he would overthink and feel anxious. He credited his close friends for sticking with him through difficult times. The wrist-spinner added that he had everything but happiness during that phase.

"When I would overthink, I would start feeling anxious. But I would not tell anyone. In the past 3-4 months I had taken a break from cricket. I needed time for myself. And that time I would have these thoughts. I felt I had everything but did not have happiness. I would think just leave this life. I did not want to give tension to my family. But then my close friends helped me a lot. They were with me all the time. It was tough for me." (11:50)

Yuzvendra Chahal is playing the ongoing County Championship for Northamptonshire. He has bagged 12 wickets so far, averaging 40.91 with best figures of 6/118.

"We decided we don't want to show people" - Yuzvendra Chahal on divorce

Opening up further on his separation, Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that it had been going on for a long time. However, he revealed their decision not to let things out till the end. He added that they decided to behave like a normal couple on social media.

"It was going on from a long time. We decided we don't want to show people till it is done. Who knows if it doesn't happen, then it would become a different scenario. It was like till we don't get to a certain point, we won't say anything and be like a normal couple on social media," he said. (18:03)

The wrist-spinner has been out of favor for a while now. He last played for India in 2023. Chahal was a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but did not play any game.

Having made his ODI debut in 2016, he has 121 wickets from 72 matches at an average of 27.13. From 80 T20Is, he has 96 wickets. Despite a healthy first-class record with 119 wickets from 43 games, Yuzvendra Chahal has not featured in the Test team.

