"People say I look like him when I bowl" - Australian cricketer from U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 compares herself with star Indian pacer

Australia Women's U19 cricketer Lily Bassingthwaighte has compared her bowling action to that of an Indian cricketer amid the ongoing T20 World Cup. The teenage fast bowler said people thought her action resembled Jasprit Bumrah's.

Bumrah's action has attracted attention globally not only due to its peculiarity but also its effectiveness. Having made his first international appearance in 2016, the right-arm speedster has taken a truckload of wickets to become one of the best across formats.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the ICC, Bassingthwaighte said her elbow's hyperextension has induced that comparison. The 17-year-old went on to praise the Indian bowler's mentality, saying he always finds a way to take wickets.

"I want to say Jasprit Bumrah because his elbow also hyperextends and mine do that a bit too, so people say that I look like him when I bowl. I just like his mentality as he always finds a way to get wickets. I don’t know if it’s great when it’s against Australia but he’s good to watch," she said.

Bassingthwaighte has played only one game in the U19 T20 World Cup so far which came against Nepal. She snaffled figures of 3-0-4-2 to help Australia win by 83 runs.

Team India speedster finishes with highest Test wickets in 2024

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah finished 2024 as the leading wicket-taker in red-ball cricket, picking up 71 scalps in 13 matches at 14.92 apiece. Bumrah played an integral role in the national team's home Test series victory over England, picking up 19 wickets in four matches.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer hit his straps brilliantly during the Australia tour later in 2024, snaring 32 victims across five Tests. He also captained the tourists to a massive 295-run victory in the opening Test in Perth, though India lost the series 3-1 to relinquish the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Bumrah nominated as one of the contenders for the ICC Cricketer of The Year award for 2024, he is arguably a frontrunner for the same.

