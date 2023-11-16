"What a crap captain! Absolute choker" - Fans roast SA captain Temba Bavuma for four-ball duck in 2023 World Cup semifinal vs AUS

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma once again failed to deliver with the bat in the 2023 World Cup. This time, it came against Australia in the semifinal clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The right-handed batter departed for a four-ball duck, caught behind by wicketkeeper Josh Inglish, as Mitchell Starc provided the early breakthrough for Australia.

For the unversed, Bavuma has managed just 145 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.71, with the best score of 35 against Australia in the league stage. His 2023 World Cup scores read: 8, 35, 16, 28, 24, 11, 23 and duck (today).

Bavuma was limping in the last game against Afghanistan but said he was 100 percent fit at the toss before the start of the semifinal, saying:

“I'm not 100 percent fit. I reckon I'm just going to have to be good enough.”

Fans on X roasted Bavuma for his below-par numbers in the World Cup after his most recent dismissal. One user wrote:

"I'm accepting Bavuma slender today! What a crap captain! Absolute choker."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Temba Bavuma opts to bat after winning the toss against Australia

Temba Bavuma opted to bat after winning the toss against Australia in the World Cup match on Thursday. The Proteas made two changes, with Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen replacing Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI.

The SA captain said:

"We will bat first. Not something I really dreamt of. We have come against a team like Australia in the semi-final. Means a lot to me, there's a game to focus on. Very important to stay in the present. Need to stick to our processes. Shamsi is in for Ngidi, Jansen comes in for Phehlukwayo."

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led Australia also made two changes. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc replaced Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in the playing XI.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Follow SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup semifinals live score and updates here.