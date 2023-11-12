"Perfect paisa vasool script" - Fans react as India beat Netherlands by 160 runs to stay unbeaten in 2023 World Cup league stage

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 2023 World Cup clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (November 12). With the ninth win on the trot, the Men in Blue stayed unbeaten in the league stage.

Batting first, India posted 410/4 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul starred with the bat. The former smashed an unbeaten 128 runs off 94 balls, including five sixes and 10 fours. Rahul, meanwhile, scored 102 off 64 deliveries, comprising four maximums and 11 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 208-run stand for the fourth wicket.

India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli also chipped in with scores of 61 (54), 51 (32), and 51 (56), respectively. Bas de Leede scalped two wickets for the Netherlands, while Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, the Netherlands were bundled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also rolled their arms and bagged one wicket apiece.

Teja Nidamanuru top-scored for the Dutch, scoring 54 off 39, including six maximums and one boundary. Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, and Max O'Dowd chipped in with scores of 45 (80), 35 (32) and 30 (42), respectively.

Fans on X lauded India for their ninth consecutive win ahead of the 2023 World Cup semifinal. One user wrote:

"Perfect paisa vasool script for a dead rubber doesn't exi..."

Here are some more reactions:

Rohit Sharma explains why he used nine bowlers against the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup clash

Rohit Sharma reacted to using nine bowlers against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup clash on Sunday. He also lauded the team for the clinical show in the marquee ICC tournament. The 36-year-old said (h/t Cricbuzz):

“When you have five bowlers, you want to create those options within the team. Today we had nine (bowling) options, it's important, this was the game where we could have tried certain things.”

He continued:

“Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That's because different individuals have stepped up at different times. This is a good sign for the team when everyone wants to take the responsibility and get the job done for the team.”

India will next play New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.