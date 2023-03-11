“Perfect tribute to Dane van Niekerk” - Fans erupt as Marizanne Kapp destroys Gujarat Giants with fifer in WPL 2023

Marizanne Kapp took a fifer for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 11).

The 33-year-old finished with figures of 5/15 as the Giants were reduced to 33/6 in just 6.5 overs. The right-arm seamer dismissed Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and Sushma Verma.

Kapp's performance came an hour after her partner and former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk hinted at her retirement from international cricket.

Fans hailed Kapp for her explosive bowling performance for DC as she destroyed the Giants with her opening spell.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“It's a fifer. Marizanne Kapp paying perfect tribute to Dane van Niekerk, who's cheering from the stands This game is now truly dusted Five huge wickets too.”

Another fan tweeted:

“Kapp in Kabir Singh mode after her bandi (partner) retired from [international] cricket.”

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Kapp has now joined her teammate Tara Norris on the elite list of players with a five-wicket haul in WPL 2023. Norris took a fifer against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game.

For the uninitiated, Kapp was bought by DC for Rs 1.5 crore after a bidding war against RCB, GG, and UP Warriorz at the WPL 2023 auction last month. So far, Kapp has scalped six wickets and scored 57 runs, including an unbeaten 39 against RCB.

Marizanne Kapp shines as Delhi Capitals aim to return to winning ways in WPL 2023

Marizanne Kapp has ensured that Delhi Capitals return to winning ways in the WPL 2023, following their loss against table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meg Lanning and Co. won their first two games against RCB and UP Warriorz by 60 and 42 runs, respectively. DC, however, lost to MI by eight wickets in their previous game.

DC will next lock horns against RCB at the same venue on Monday (March 13).

