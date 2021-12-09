"Personally spoken to each one of us" - Rohit Sharma on Rahul Dravid's impact as head coach

Rahul Dravid took over as Team India's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup and Rohit Sharma was all praise for the former Indian batsman.

Rohit Sharma, who was recently appointed India's white ball captain, said that Dravid worked hard as a player. Sharma feels Dravid will ensure the team imbibes his culture of hard work.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', Rohit said:

"Rahul Bhai was a brilliant cricketer, we all know that without a doubt. We all know how he has played his cricket. He himself has come out and said on so many occasions that he was not so talented. He had to work so hard to get where he is today. I think that is going to reflect on this team as well."

When questioned further on the hard work, Sharma went on to elaborate on his point:

"Making sure that we work hard as a team. That nothing is given on a platter to anyone. He will make you work hard. Obviously, when you do that, when you enjoy that process, you feel good about it. Because there is a process that has been put in place."

The Indian ODI captain also said that under Dravid, there will also be more structure and clarity for the players.

"And there is a structure as well. So people will enjoy that. Guys that are coming in, going out. They will have so much clarity about why they were out of the team, why they came into the team and all that. That is something that he will be able to create," Rohit said.

Sharma said Dravid spoke to every player individually after being appointed as the team's head coach. The former Indian batsman wanted to get a clearer understanding of what each player thinks of their role in the team.

"If I’m not wrong, he’s gone personally to each one of us and spoken about what they feel about themselves and what sort of role they look for in this team and what they have to offer, which position will be their best position to bat, etc. Same with the bowlers as well," Rohit said.

Sharma went on to add:

"He has gone personally and spoken to each one of us. Just to understand us. Obviously he’s been working with India A and India U-19s and he was the NCA head. So he knows each player in and out. It’s not like he doesn’t know anyone. He has that bond with everyone, now it’s just about taking that forward and taking it to the next level."

Rohit Sharma reveals India's preparation plans for South Africa tour

India are set to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs. Rohit Sharma, speaking about the team's preparation, said they would try to recreate similar pitches at home to practice for the tour.

He admitted that it would be difficult to get the same conditions, but they would do the best they can.

"You got to be ready, but that’s where I am going to try and plan. We are not going to get pitches like South Africa here in India. But we’re going to try and do something similar to what we’re going to expect in South Africa. The bounce and all that is not going to be the same, but we need to come close to what we expect there. What is in your hand is in your hand, what is controllable, you control those, other things you can’t," Rohit said.

The Test series will begin on December 26. The three-match ODI series will be Rohit's first as full-time captain in the 50-over format.

Edited by Diptanil Roy