"Phenomenal Joe Root" - Twitterati hails England skipper for yet another masterclass 

Joe Root's long vigil in Chennai finally came to an end as he was dismissed for 218 by left-arm off-spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. The England skipper tried to work the ball away to the leg-side, but completely missed a straight delivery and was trapped in front.

Joe Root became the only player in the history of Test cricket to score a double-hundred in his 100th Test. The 30-year-old batted for 530 minutes and simply mesmerized one and all with his strokeplay.

Twitterati applauds Joe Root for his marathon innings

Fans on Twitter lauded the England skipper for his sensational innings. Twitterati firmly believes that he has proved why he is regarded as one among the 'Big Four' consisting of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

Here is what they had to say about his phenomenal innings:

End of a terrific innings from Joe Root, he stayed at the crease for 530 minutes and scored 218 runs. He's having a dream year, boosting his game in Asia as usually. pic.twitter.com/VTwaEtRTvb — Adnan Khan 🇮🇳 (@Kh14245350Adnan) February 6, 2021

Kohli: Congratulations Ben stokes !!



Root: Thanks but my name is Joe Root.



Kohli: Haan pata hai !! https://t.co/s8Vwl2fHLM — iPhotugrapher (@Just_YouWe) February 6, 2021

Highest scores by batsmen in their 100th Test match:



218 - Joe Root

184 - Inzamam-Ul-Haq

149 - Gordon Greenidge

145 - Javed Miandad

143 - Ricky Ponting (2nd inng)*

134 - Hashim Amla

131 - Graeme Smith

120 - Ricky Ponting (1st inng)

105 - Alec Stewart

104 - Colin Cowdrey — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 6, 2021

Sir Joe Root! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 6, 2021

8% of Joe Root's runs in Test cricket have been scored in the last three weeks — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 6, 2021

End of a Marathon Knock from England captain Joe Root - 218 runs from 377 balls including 19 fours and 2 sixes - he has two double hundred and one 150+ score in last 5 innings for England captain. Well played, Joe. pic.twitter.com/P61bPDMtjL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 6, 2021

Phenomenonal Joe Root. The level of concentration and short selection is brilliant well backed up by Stokes.

Incredible & masterclass performance . Take a bow Sir! #INDvsENG — Muhammad Waseem (@PAKISTANI_313) February 6, 2021

@Rizzvi73 Both Joe Root and Kane Williamson scored exactly 644 runs in their last five Test innings - inclusive of 610+ runs coming from first-innings hundreds in 3 consecutive Tests.. der u go best batsman at this moment n consistent .. kohli, babar n smith need to step up — DR.RAXITH sringeri (@raxu25) February 6, 2021

Joe Root is a hell of a player — boulangerie (@ahhwhatishappen) February 6, 2021

#JoeRoot is the definition of an athlete in their prime. Outstanding 🏏 — Beth (@its_bethc) February 6, 2021

Earlier, Joe Root was looked at as someone who was extremely talented but couldn't convert his fifties into hundreds. There were also questions about whether he was in the same league as Kohli, Williamson, and Smith.

However, the 30-year-old has shown phenomenal consistency of late. Following an unbelievable tour of Sri Lanka where he amassed 426 runs in just two Tests, Joe Root had the challenge of facing the Indian spinners.

It is safe to say that he has passed the test with flying colors as he dominated the hosts and gave them absolutely no respite whatsoever. Root's fantastic knock of 218 runs has put England in complete control of the Chennai Test.

England have ended Day 2 on a humongous 555-8 and are still showing no signs of declaring anytime soon. Team India will be hopeful of cleaning the England tail as soon as they can on Day 3.