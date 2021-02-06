"Phenomenal Joe Root" - Twitterati hails England skipper for yet another masterclass 

Joe Root's long vigil in Chennai finally came to an end as he was dismissed for 218 by left-arm off-spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. The England skipper tried to work the ball away to the leg-side, but completely missed a straight delivery and was trapped in front.
Joe Root became the only player in the history of Test cricket to score a double-hundred in his 100th Test. The 30-year-old batted for 530 minutes and simply mesmerized one and all with his strokeplay.
Twitterati applauds Joe Root for his marathon innings
Fans on Twitter lauded the England skipper for his sensational innings. Twitterati firmly believes that he has proved why he is regarded as one among the 'Big Four' consisting of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.
Here is what they had to say about his phenomenal innings:
Earlier, Joe Root was looked at as someone who was extremely talented but couldn't convert his fifties into hundreds. There were also questions about whether he was in the same league as Kohli, Williamson, and Smith.
However, the 30-year-old has shown phenomenal consistency of late. Following an unbelievable tour of Sri Lanka where he amassed 426 runs in just two Tests, Joe Root had the challenge of facing the Indian spinners.
It is safe to say that he has passed the test with flying colors as he dominated the hosts and gave them absolutely no respite whatsoever. Root's fantastic knock of 218 runs has put England in complete control of the Chennai Test.
England have ended Day 2 on a humongous 555-8 and are still showing no signs of declaring anytime soon. Team India will be hopeful of cleaning the England tail as soon as they can on Day 3.Published 06 Feb 2021, 17:45 IST