Phil Salt gets out to Marco Jansen for just 8 in first over of SA vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

England opener Phil Salt perished for eight runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage match against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. The right-handed batter tried to take on a short ball in the first over off Marco Jansen, but the ill-fated shot led to a simple dismissal.

Salt registered a set of starts in England's 0-3 whitewash against India, but his struggle to convert his starts was a plaguing issue. His form took a dip for the worse in the Champions Trophy campaign, as he scored only 10 and 12 runs in the recent losses against Australia and Afghanistan, respectively.

In the dead rubber clash against the Proteas, Salt got off to a fiery start, dispatching the second ball of the match away for a boundary. A few hit-and-misses followed, but he got another boundary off the penultimate delivery, albeit not a convincing one.

Salt tried to go for another boundary to close out the over, but failed to negate the surprise bouncer from Marco Jansen. Commiting to the pull shot in an uncomfortable position and with minimal footwork, the right-handed batter failed to clear the infield, and instead found Van der Dussen at mid-wicket.

Have a look at the tame dismissal right here:

Phil Salt ends his Champions Trophy campaign with just 30 runs in three matches at an average of 10.

Marco Jansen strikes again to dismiss Jamie Smith after Phil Salt's departure

England's latest No.3 candidate Jamie Smith had to walk out to bat early once again. The wicketkeeper-batter's horrendous run of form continued as he was dismissed for a duck by Marco Jansen in the third over of the innings.

The left-arm pacer surprised the batter yet again with a bouncer, and extra bounce playing a trick on Smith. He went for a full-blooded pull shot, but failed to get under the delivery, resulting in a simple catch for stand-in captain Aiden Markram at mid-on.

As of writing, England are placed at 28/2 after four overs, with Joe Root joining Ben Duckett at the crease.

