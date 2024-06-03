[Photo] Broadcaster shows 5 photos of Hardik Pandya instead of West Indies and PNG players in T20 World Cup 2024 match summary

Hardik Pandya is one of the top pace-bowling all-rounders in world cricket right now. He is the deputy skipper of Team India in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup tournament.

While India are yet to play a match in the mega event, the broadcasters accidentally posted Hardik's photo during the match summary of the game between West Indies and Papua New Guinea. After the match ended, the broadcasters showed the scores of the two teams, along with the top performers.

However, instead of sharing the photos of Roston Chase, Brandon King, Sesa Bua, Andre Russell and Assad Vala, the graphics showed Hardik Pandya's image five times. An X user shared a screenshot of the match summary. You can check it out here:

West Indies and Papua New Guinea played out a low-scoring thriller in Guyana on Sunday. Rookies PNG gave the home team a run for their money while defending a 137-run target. Eventually, Roston Chase's unbeaten 27-ball 42 helped the Men in Maroon record a five-wicket win with six balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya impressed in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs for India (Image: Getty)

The Indian team will open its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5. Prior to that, the Men in Blue played a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday, where Pandya's 40-run knock helped the Indian team register a comfortable victory.

Pandya came out to bat at number six and finished with 40 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 173.91. His knock consisted of two fours and four sixes. The Indian vice-captain then bowled a spell of 1/30 in three overs, dismissing Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan. He also took a catch to send Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the dressing room.

