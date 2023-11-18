"Photo keech leta hun kahin, Jay bhai pitch na badal dein"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final

Team India is all set to clash with Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two teams already met each other in the opening contest of their campaigns on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Aussies batted first in the contest and got skittled out for 199 on a turning track. Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah had two scalps.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc then bowled phenomenally with the new ball and reduced India to 2/3, bringing back the demons of the 2019 World Cup semi-final batting collapse.

However, KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85) managed to weather the early storm and steered India home safely in 41.2 overs.

The Men in Blue dominated in the rest of the matches and cruised to the final of the tournament. Australia lost both their first two games but recovered well from those setbacks and won eight on the trot to book their berth in the summit clash.

Fans are extremely excited for their clash on Sunday at the biggest cricketing venue in the world. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here is a collection of the best memes:

Gautam Gambhir looks forward to battle between Josh Hazlewood and the Indian top order in the 2023 World Cup final

Former batter Gautam Gambhir recently revealed that he was looking forward to witnessing an interesting battle between the Indian top-order and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood with the new ball in the final.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Gambhir previewed the World Cup final and said:

"Looking forward to Hazlewood bowling to India's top order. Hazlewood has had a phenomenal World Cup and it will be interesting to see what will happen when he bowls to Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli."

He continued:

"Maxwell didn't only score a double hundred and a hundred, but also has bowled really well. Australia have just one specialist spinner in their ranks in Adam Zampa. So imagine what pressure Maxwell would have been under as their second spinner. Still he has delivered well and that's why he is my all-in-one player."

