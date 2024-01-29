[Photo] KS Bharat gifts his Team India jersey to megastar Chiranjeevi

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has gifted his Test jersey to megastar Chiranjeevi. A picture of the Indian wicketkeeper with the movie star has recently gone viral on the internet.

KS Bharat has been a regular part of the Indian Test team in the last few months. He played in the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia and also represented India in the ICC World Test Championship final last year. Last week, he was a part of the Indian team for the first Test of the ongoing series against England in Hyderabad.

The next match of the series will be held in Vizag. Ahead of the second Test, Bharat caught up with Chiranjeevi and gifted him his Test jersey.

Chiranjeevi is one of the most successful and influential actors in Indian cinema history. It looks like Bharat is a huge admirer of his work, just like thousands of his other fans. He gave a special gift to the actor to show how much he loved his work.

KS Bharat had a chance to be a hero for Team India in Hyderabad

Bharat is still new to Test cricket, but he has played some fantastic knocks at the domestic level. The wicketkeeper-batter had a golden opportunity to help India win a Test match in Hyderabad last evening (January 28).

India needed 231 runs to defeat England in the first Test. The team slipped to 119/6 in the 39th over, inviting Bharat to the middle.

Shreyas Iyer lost his wicket soon after as Ravichandran Ashwin joined Bharat. The two players added 57 runs for the seventh wicket before Bharat lost his stumps to debutant Tom Hartley. The wicketkeeper-batter managed 28 runs off 59 balls.

India eventually lost the match by 28 runs. Had Bharat remained in the middle for a few more overs, the result could have been different.

