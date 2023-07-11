[Photo] Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite meet Dominican minister before India vs West Indies Test at Windsor Park

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his West Indies counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite met Dominican minister Gretta Roberts before the first match of their upcoming ICC World Test Championship series.

The India vs West Indies Test series will start tomorrow morning (July 12) at Windsor Park in Dominica. Both teams have kicked off their practice sessions at the venue and are ready to bring their 'A' game to the table in the series.

Ahead of the first Test, Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite spent some time with Dominica's Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports & Community Development, Gretta Roberts. Cricket West Indies posted a photo from their meeting on Twitter.

"Captain of the @BCCI Test team, Rohit Sharma & WI Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite take a moment with the Minister for Culture, Youth, Sports & Community Development, Hon. Gretta Roberts in Dominica. #WIvIND #WIHome," wrote Cricket West Indies on Twitter.

Both captains wore T-shirts with the logos of their respective boards on it. While Sharma donned a black colored T-shirt of Adidas, Kraigg Brathwaite wore a white West Indies T-shirt with a touch of red.

Will Rohit Sharma lead India to a Test series win against West Indies?

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Sharma will captain India for the first time in an away series against West Indies. The right-handed batter led the Indian team to a 2-1 series win over Australia at home earlier this year. However, the Indian team lost to the Aussies in the ICC World Test Championship final under his captaincy.

After a month-long break, Sharma and co. will return to the field to play two Tests against West Indies. It will be interesting to see how the Indian team performs in the two-match series.

Fans should note that India have not lost a single Test series against West Indies since 2002. Hence, the visitors will start as the favorites.

