[Photo] Rohit Sharma's mother shares 'Then vs Now' transformation post for her son on Instagram

Rohit Sharma's mother Purnima Sharma shared an edited picture of her son on Instagram earlier today (June 6). It was a transformation post, showing Rohit's growth from a young Indian batter to the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Back in 2007, Rohit Sharma announced his arrival in world cricket after a fantastic performance for India in the inaugural T20 World Cup tournament hosted by South Africa. Seventeen years later, Rohit is captaining the nation in the same competition being played in USA and West Indies.

India started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a comfortable victory against Ireland yesterday (June 5) in New York. Captain Rohit led from the front by scoring a half-century. After the match, Rohit's mother shared the following picture on her Instagram profile without any caption.

On the left side of the photo was a young Rohit celebrating a milestone in the early phase of the career, and on the right side, the mature version of Rohit gave the youngster a pat on his back for his achievement. The post shared by Purnima Sharma has received more than 5,000 likes inside three hours.

Can Rohit Sharma maintain his undefeated record as captain in matches against Pakistan?

Rohit's next challenge is Team Pakistan, who will open their campaign in T20 World Cup 2024 against home side USA tonight. After the game against USA, the Men in Green will lock horns with arch-rivals India on Sunday (June 9) in New York.

Having registered a comfortable win against Ireland in New York yesterday, India will be quite confident heading into their battle versus Pakistan. It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit can maintain his unbeaten record as a captain in matches against Pakistan at the senior level of international cricket.

