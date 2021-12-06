A picture is worth a thousand words - Ravichandran Ashwin captures Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajaz Patel, and Rachin Ravindra in unique snap

Ravichandran Ashwin uploaded a picture featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra. The photo was taken after India's 372-run victory against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The four players stood in specific order with their jerseys reading 'Axar Patel' and 'Rachin Ravindra'. It was possible since Axar and Ajaz share the same last name, whereas Jadeja's first name Ravindra is Rachin's last name. Notably, all four bowlers are left-arm spinners.

Meanwhile, Ashwin was named the Player of the series after India's emphatic victory over New Zealand in the second test match. The seasoned campaigner finished with a tally of 14 wickets and was instrumental in India's 14th consecutive Test series victory at home.

Taking to his Twitter account after the game, Ashwin lauded opening batter Mayank Agarwal for his exploits with the bat in the crucial encounter. He also extolled Ajaz Patel for his wonderful bowling performance. Patel picked up 14 wickets in the game, including a 10-fer in India's first innings.

Here's what he posted:

"A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP. A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game."

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking in a post-match interview, the crafty off-spinner pointed out that the Indian team is yet to win a Test series in South Africa. Ashwin seemed optimistic about India's chances against the Proteas. He added:

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there, we haven't done that before, and hopefully we can do it this time."

India and South Africa are slated to lock horns in a three-match Test series starting from December 17. The red-ball assignment will be followed by three ODIs.

