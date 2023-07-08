"Pick your best players, it doesn't matter who they are" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence from India's T20I team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve to be part of the Men in Blue's T20I team.

Both Sharma and Kohli have not featured in India's shortest format side since last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Furthermore, the selectors are yet to give a clarification on their absence.

Ganguly opined that the two veteran batters should not be dropped from the side. He also pointed out how Kohli showcased tremendous form during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He told RevSportz:

"Pick your best players, it doesn’t matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have place in T20 cricket, if you ask me."

Kohli and Sharma will next be seen in action in the upcoming two-match Test series between India and West Indies, beginning Wednesday, July 12. They will also take part in the ensuing three-match ODI series.

However, they haven't been picked for the five T20I encounters. Hardik Pandya will lead a young Indian side for the series.

"I am pretty sure their time will come" - Sourav Ganguly on Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad

The likes of Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Jitesh Sharma failed to find a spot in India's T20I squad for the West Indies series despite impressive IPL campaigns.

Sourav Ganguly suggested that those youngsters will have to play more matches and make sure that they make the most of those opportunities. He added:

"They just have to keep playing. They will have to keep performing in whatever chances they get. It happens all the time. Only 15 can be picked in the squad, and 11 can play. So, somebody has to miss out. I am pretty sure their time will come."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WIvIND #Cricket #India Here is the Indian T20 squad that will face West Indies! Here is the Indian T20 squad that will face West Indies! 🇮🇳🔥#WIvIND #Cricket #India https://t.co/vRPzgcnfqi

The opening encounter of the T20I series between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on August 3.

Poll : 0 votes