"Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Sanjay Manjrekar feels the call on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in India's T20 World Cup squad should only be taken closer to the tournament.

There is no clarity yet about whether Kohli and Rohit are in India's scheme of things in the game's shortest format. The experienced duo have been rested for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa and will only play in the two-match Test series after the white-ball leg of the tour.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Manjrekar was asked whether Rohit and Kohli should be in India's T20 World Cup squad, to which he responded:

"Who knows what's in store in life? I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I believe the approach should be extremely simple. We have played a lot of World Cups and haven't been able to win them."

The former India batter added:

"We are maybe playing slightly different cricket in the final stages of World Cups. When something goes out of your hand, simplify it. Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup."

The Men in Blue haven't won a global event since the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the four T20 World Cups that have been played since then, they have lost twice in the semi-finals and once in the final, and failed to qualify for the knockout stages in 2021.

"Virat Kohli will have to show that he is a better option than the youngsters who are playing currently" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli was the top run-getter in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli needs to outperform the youngsters and Rohit Sharma needs to outshine Hardik Pandya both as a player and a captain. He said:

"Virat Kohli will have to show that he is a better option than the youngsters who are playing currently, and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain vs Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the final call should be taken purely based on merit. He stated:

"This should be the competition and you should only go with merit there because we have seen what we have got with great players, stature and experience."

Kohli, with 296 runs, was the top run-getter in last year's T20 World Cup. Although Rohit endured an underwhelming run in that tournament, his swashbuckling approach at the top of the order in the recently concluded ODI World Cup could make him a frontrunner for an opener's position.

