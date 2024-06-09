[Picture] Anushka Sharma dejected as Virat Kohli departs early in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma looked on in sheer disappointment after the opener departed cheaply in the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday. Anushka closed her eyes with visible disappointment on her face.

For the unversed, Kohli started his innings with a trademark four towards extra cover off Naseem Shah as the match resumed after rain interruption following the opening over.

He blocked the next ball before getting caught by Usman Khan straight at point in the second over. The right-hander departed for four off three in the high-octane clash, leaving fans disappointed.

Watch the video of his dismissal below and the picture of Anushka's reaaction:

It's worth mentioning that Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old had almost single-handedly taken the Men in Blue over the line in that last-over thriller as India won by four wickets.

The Delhi-born player had also scored 57 off 49 against the Men in Green in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Overall, he has 492 runs in 11 T20Is against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli, though, failed to deliver in India’s opening game at the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. He managed one off five against Ireland. The two failures come as a surprise as he had finished as the leading run-getter in IPL 2024, scoring 741 in 15 games, including a ton and five half-centuries.

One brings two as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli depart early in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup encounter

A clinical bowling display from Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah helped Pakistan send back India openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the T20 World Cup blockbuster.

Rohit was caught by Haris Rauf at square leg after launching a big shot in the third over. The right-hander departed for 13 off 12, including a six and a boundary. The Men in Blue are 81-3 after 10 overs, with Rishabh Pant (34*) and Suryakumar Yadav (5*) at the crease.

