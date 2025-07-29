Old picture of Brendon McCullum interacting with Lee Fortis while standing on The Oval pitch goes viral after Gautam Gambhir controversy

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 29, 2025 22:50 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
England head coach Brendon McCullum (L) having a chat with India head coach Gautam Gambhir (R) - Source: Getty

Post Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's controversy with The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, a 2023 picture of England head coach Brendon McCullum interacting with Fortis is going viral on social media.

In the picture taken during Ashes 2023, Brendon McCullum can be seen having a chat with the head groundsman while standing on The Oval surface. Notably, the fifth Test of the five-match series between England and India is to be played at The Oval. The game begins on Thursday, July 31.

Below is the picture of Brendon McCullum with Lee Fortis, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Earlier, a video of Gautam Gambhir involved in a heated argument with Lee Fortis went viral on social media. During India's training session on Monday, July 29, Gambhir got into a verbal spat with the pitch curator. As reported by Hindustan Times, Gautam Gambhir was not satisfied with the facilities provided to them two days ahead of the fifth Test.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had to step in and separate the two. Lee Fortis also threatened to report against Gambhir for his behavior. According to another report by India Today, the pitch curator did not appreciate the Indian team taking throw-downs on the square area and objected.

What is Gautam Gambhir's team's record in Tests at The Oval?

India have played 15 Tests at The Oval so far. Out of these, they have won just two, with six defeats and seven draws. The first time they played a Test at the venue was back in 1936.

Gautam Gambhir's young brigade will draw inspiration from the fact that the last time India played a Test against England at The Oval, they registered an impressive 157-run win (2021). However, the last time they played a Test here, during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in 2023, they suffered a defeat.

The visitors are 1-2 down at the moment. A win here will help them draw the series. Despite England leading, Shubman Gill and Co. carry momentum after having pulled off a memorable draw in the fourth Test.

In the last two Test series under Gambhir, India have faced defeats against New Zealand and Australia. The head coach will want to avoid another series loss.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
