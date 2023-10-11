“Picture of the day” – Fans erupt as Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq hug each other to end their IPL controversy during IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

In a sporting gesture, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq hugged each other to put an end to the controversy, which erupted during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

The sportsman's spirit was displayed during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

The incident took place during the 27th over when Naveen and Kohli exchanged pleasantries. They held arms before patting each other on the back and sharing a lovely smile.

That gesture came after Kohli got dropped by Azmatullah Omarzai at mid-off in the 24th over bowled by Naveen.

Watch the moment below:

For the uninitiated, Kohli and Naveen were involved in a huge altercation during the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow on May 1, 2023.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Kohli and Naveen’s sporting gesture. One user wrote:

“Picture of the day. Naveen hug Virat Kohli.”

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shine as India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in 2023 World Cup game

A clinical batting performance from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the 2023 World Cup match on Wednesday.

Rohit led from the front, scoring 131 runs off 84 balls, including five sixes and 16 boundaries. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exploits with the bat.

Meanwhile, Kohli remained unbeaten on 55 off 56, comprising six boundaries. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with scores of run-a-ball 47 and 25*(23), respectively.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi led from the front, scoring 80 runs off 88 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai also chipped in with 62 runs off 69 deliveries, comprising four sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 4/39, while Hardik Pandya took two wickets. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one wicket apiece.

The Men in Blue will next be in action against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14).

Click here to check out the IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup full scorecard.