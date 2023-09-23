[Picture] Four World Cup champions in one frame: Sachin Tendulkar shares snapshot with Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar

Sachin Tendulkar shared an endearing snapshot with three other World Cup champions Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar on Saturday, September 23.

In the picture, Tendulkar was seen wearing a printed shirt while the other three opted for traditional outfits. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

While Tendulkar lifted the trophy in 2011, the other three won India's first-ever title in 1983. Coincidentally, all these four cricketers belong to Mumbai.

Tendulkar used the opportunity to wish luck to Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Grew up admiring one and had the opportunity of sharing the field with the other two. They laid the foundation with the 1983 victory, and I experienced the joy in 2011! Here's to hoping the current squad brings it home in 2023!”

Tendulkar played six World Cups to lift his first-ever trophy. On the other hand, Gavaskar, Shastri, and Vengsarkar’s side entered the-then 60-over tournament as underdogs in 1983 before going on to win the title.

Team India’s timetable and squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

