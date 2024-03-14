[Picture] “Great to catch up with my partner in crime” – VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid reminisce 23rd anniversary of 376-run partnership vs Australia

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman and India senior team head coach Rahul Dravid reunited in Bengaluru on Thursday (March 14). The meeting came on the 23rd anniversary of their record 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the second Test against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Dravid has been spending quality time with his family in Bengaluru during the international break due to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Laxman, who hails from Hyderabad, has lived in Bengaluru ever since he replaced Dravid as the NCA head.

Laxman shared a picture with Dravid and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Great to catch up with my partner in crime, 23 years to the day since we batted out the entire day against Australia in Kolkata. Rahul and I went down memory lane, reliving and reminiscing that riveting series! What fun.”

When VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid led India to a famous win against Australia in Kolkata

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid led India to a famous win against Australia in Kolkata in 2001. They played an entire Day 4 of the Test match to help India fight back in their second innings despite trailing by 274 runs in their first innings. Laxman and Dravid ensured India set up a 384-run target for Australia before winning the game by 171 runs to level the Test series 1-1.

Batting first, Australia put up 445 in their first innings, courtesy of a century from skipper Steve Waugh, who scored 110 runs off 203 balls. Harbhajan Singh starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 7/123, while Zaheer Khan bagged two wickets.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 171. VVS Laxman top-scored for the hosts with 59 (83). Glenn McGrath emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/18, while Jason Gillespie, Michael Kasprowicz, and Shane Warne shared two wickets apiece.

In response, India declared at 657/7 in their second innings. Laxman registered his highest individual Test score, scoring 281 off 452 deliveries in an innings laced with 44 boundaries. Dravid scored 180 off 353, with the help of 20 fours.

Glenn McGrath bagged three wickets for Australia, while Jason Gillespie picked up two.

Chasing 384, Australia were bundled out for 212. Harbhajan Singh picked up a six-wicket haul, while Sachin Tendulkar scalped three wickets.

Matthew Hayden top scored for the visitors, with 67 off 118, including six boundaries.