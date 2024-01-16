[Picture] “Gym session with the Master of swords” – Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with Ravindra Jadeja at NCA

India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja reunited for a gym session at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 16.

In a picture shared by Chahal on social media, the duo were seen in T-shirts and shorts inside the gym as they posed for the camera with a thumbs-up reaction. Chahal captioned the Instagram post:

“Gym session with the Master of Swords.”

Both Jadeja and Chahal were ignored for the ongoing three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan, which also marked the comebacks of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli.

Jadeja recently bagged two wickets and scored 23 runs in two T20Is in South Africa. Meanwhile, Chahal didn’t find a place in the XI despite being picked for the three-match series against the Proteas. That came even as the leg-spinner bagged 18 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 3.70 during the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jadeja will next be seen in action in the upcoming five-match home Test series against England, which starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Chahal is likely to represent Haryana in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

“There is no clarity yet whether Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel is your first spinner” – Aakash Chopra on India squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that the team management is not yet clearing their first-choice spinner-cum-allrounder for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel:

“There is no clarity yet whether Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel is your first spinner who can bat at No. 7. It's Axar Patel in my book. However, because the Indian team made Jaddu the vice-captain in the last series, maybe the team is thinking about Ravindra Jadeja.”

For the unversed, Axar Patel has bagged four wickets in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17).

