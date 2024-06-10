[Picture] “Hum Jeet gaye” - Dhanashree Verma poses with Anushka Sharma & other family members after IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match 

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanasree Verma shared a picture with Anushka Sharma and other family members of Indian cricketers after India scripted a memorable win over Pakistan in New York on Sunday. The Men in Blue snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat against Babar Azam and company to win by six runs.

Wives and family members of several Indian cricketers were in the stands at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to support the team. There were plenty of emotions as the game ebbed and flowed before India clinched a spectacular victory.

After the game, Dhanasree posted a wonderful picture with the family members of other cricketers on Instagram. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma's better-half Ritika Sajdeh were also present in the picture.

Dhanasree Verma captioned the post as:

"Hum Jeet gaye 🇮🇳💪🏻." (We won)

Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, has warmed the benches in both the games so far. The Men in Blue went with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to strengthen their batting, which has worked well so far. Another spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also yet to play a game in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"The crowd was superb, they never disappoint" - Indian skipper Rohit Shama acknowledges the support from fans

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude towards fans who came out in huge numbers to support the Men in Blue. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the game, he said:

"The crowd was superb, they never disappoint, wherever we play in the world, they come out in huge numbers and support us. They'll be going home with a big smile on their face as well. Just the start of the tournament, we have a long way to go."

India will be back in action on Wednesday, June 12, when they lock horns with the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

