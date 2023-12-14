[Picture] Jasprit Bumrah leaves for South Africa ahead of two-match Test series

Jasprit Bumrah left for South Africa on Thursday (December 14) ahead of India's two-match Test series against the Proteas, which starts in Centurion on December 26. The ace pacer was rested for the ongoing white-ball series against South Africa to manage his workload ahead of the key series.

Bumrah was last seen in action in the 2023 World Cup in India, bagging 20 wickets in 11 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.06, including a four-wicket haul.

In a picture shared on his Instagram story, Bumrah could be seen with a packed bag and an airplane emoji.

Jasprit Bumrah's latest Instagram story.

Bumrah will be critical for India’s success as the visitors aim to register their first Test series win in South Africa. The 30-year-old has picked up 26 wickets in six Tests in South Africa so far.

He’s the perfect bowler for bowling conditions in South Africa: AB de Villiers lauds Jasprit Bumrah

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers reckons that Jasprit Bumrah will make the most of the pace-friendly conditions during the two-match Test series in South Africa. The 39-year-old also lauded the speedster for bowling with consistent line and length to trouble the batters.

He recently told India Today:

"Bumrah is the leader of the pack. He's a guy that keeps coming at you. Never stops. He's got all the skills. He kept us very busy in the last series we played in South Africa."

De Villiers added:

"He's the perfect bowler for those conditions, angling it into the stumps and then just moving it either way from there. He's a handful, and, he's gonna keep the South African batters busy. The whole of the Indian bowling attack is the biggest threat for South Africa."

Mohammed Shami, who starred with the ball in the 2023 World Cup, will bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will play as the third specialist seamer.

IND vs SA Tests schedule:

1st Test: SuperSport Park in Centurion (1.30 pm IST onwards)

2nd Test: Newlands in Cape Town (2 pm IST onwards)