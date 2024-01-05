[Picture] Jasprit Bumrah reshares wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Instagram post ft. son Angad 

Jasprit Bumrah reshared his wife Sanjana Ganesan's social media post of their son Angad watching the speedster take a fifer against South Africa during the second Test on Thursday, January 4.

He reshared the Instagram post (from Jan 4) on Friday, January 5.

In the original post, sports presenter Ganeshan added adorable emojis with the caption:

“5 for dad!”

Jasprit Bumrah's latest Instagram story

Bumrah starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 6/61 in the third innings of the game as the Proteas were bundled out for 176. The pacer finished with eight wickets in the Test and 12 wickets overall in the two-match series. India won the second Test match by seven wickets to level the series 1-1.

Expand Tweet

“This ground will always hold a special place in my heart” – Jasprit Bumrah on Cape Town

Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town five years ago, expressed his delight at being able to deliver with the ball at the same venue.

Bumrah, who was adjudged Player of the Series, said in the post-match show:

“This ground will always hold a special place in my heart. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and the journey started here, there's always fond memories of my first game."

He added:

"Very happy that it went well today as well. That journey started in 2018 - our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to create an impact. We knew that if we want to do well in foreign conditions, we'll have to bowl a lot more and consistently.”

Bumrah also said:

“It's not easy playing in South Africa, different conditions. The crowd is also something. We fought it out in the last game as well. It's difficult to keep coming at it because it requires a lot of strength and patience. If you lose it, in one session, the game goes out of your hand. We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game.”

India's next assignment is a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, beginning on January 11 at Mohali.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App