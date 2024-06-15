[Picture] Jasprit Bumrah works out with his teammates ahead of IND vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently posed with his teammates in a gym as they prepare ahead of the next match in the 2024 T20 World Cup. India will face off against Canada on Saturday (June 15) in their final group match in Florida.

The Men in Blue have started their campaign with three wins against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA in the tournament. As a result, India became the first team to qualify for Super 8 from Group A. USA sealed the other spot ahead of Pakistan after their game against Ireland got washed out in Florida.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and shared a photo of himself along with a couple of teammates posing in the gym. You can watch it below:

Trending

"The game can slip out of your hands" - Kapil Dev questions Rohit Sharma for not giving first over to Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev recently questioned Rohit Sharma for not giving the first over to Jasprit Bumrah during the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup matches.

Dev urged Rohit not to make the mistake in the coming games, as Bumrah is the top wicket-taker, and giving him the ball late might allow the opposition team to take advantage early in the contest. He said:

"The next time I would go and ask the captain this question because to know about their thought process, I'd need to be among them. We can assume from the outside but by whatever amount of cricket I have played or seen, he needs to bowl the first over. He is a wicket-taking bowler. If you make him second or third change or make him bowl the fifth and sixth over, the game can slip out of your hands."

Elaborating his point of view, the former all-rounder continued:

"So better to have that positive mindset from the very beginning. This is not a Test match. This is T20. The quicker you take wickets, the more pressure it puts on the opposition. So if Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets upfront in a two-over spell, then the other team will always struggle. And then life becomes earlier for your other bowlers."

Jasprit Bumrah has been in fine form in the World Cup so far, picking up five wickets in three games. He has received the Player of the Match award twice already, against Ireland and Pakistan.

Do you agree with Kapil Dev's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback