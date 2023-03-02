Picture: “Mine forever” – Danielle Wyatt announces relationship with Georgie Hodge

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt made her relationship with partner Georgie Hodge Instagram official on Thursday, March 2. Uploading a picture on the social media platform, she captioned the post:

“Mine forever”

Wyatt and Hodge twinned in black and white. The latter could be seen flaunting the ring as the duo kissed for the camera.

Reacting to the development, cricketers Harleen Deol, Alexandra Hartley, Sarah Taylor, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, among others, congratulated the couple on the special occasion.

According to her Instagram bio, Georgie Hodge is the head of women’s football at CAA Base and an FA-licensed agent in London.

Some of the other same-sex couples in women’s cricket include Lea Tahuhu & Amy Satterthwaite, Dane van Niekerk & Marizanne Kapp, Megan Schutt & Jess Holyoake, Jess Jonassen & Sarah Wearn, Natalie Sciver & Katherine Brunt, Lizelle Lee & Tanja Cronje, Lauren Winfield-Hill & Courtney Hill, Hayley Jensen & Nicola Hancock, Maddy Green & Liz Perry.

Interestingly, Wyatt had proposed to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a viral fun tweet in April 2014, which read:

"Kholi marry me!!!"

On the work front, Wyatt scored 120 runs in five games at the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 as England crashed out in the semi-finals.

Danielle Wyatt heartbroken to miss out on WPL 2023

Danielle Wyatt was recently heartbroken after missing out on an opportunity to play in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023).

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket.”

Danielle Wyatt @Danni_Wyatt Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket Dreamt of playing in the WPL. HeartbrokenCongrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken 💔 Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket

Danielle Wyatt’s base price was Rs 50 lakhs for the WPL 2023 auction held in February. The 31-year-old was ignored despite a prolific T20I record, having scored 2369 runs and scalped 46 wickets in 143 games. Wyatt has also played in T20 leagues like the Big Bash League and The Hundred, among others.

The right-hander will next be seen in action for Southern Brave, which ended up as runners-up in the previous edition of The Hundred. She amassed 177 runs in eight games for her team last season.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes